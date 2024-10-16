Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dalton Papali'i may be unavailable to face Ireland.
squad update

All Blacks lose three back rows to injury for start of November tour

They hope that one of Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson or Dalton Papali’i can feature later in the tour.
9.19am, 16 Oct 2024
0
0

NEW ZEALAND ON Wednesday ruled three experienced back row forwards out of the start of their Northern Hemisphere tour due to injury.

Coach Scott Robertson confirmed Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (hamstring) were deemed unfit to depart Thursday for the five-Test tour.

Uncapped 21-year-old Wellington Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai and Waikato Chiefs lock Josh Lord have been added to a squad that has reduced in size from 36 to 35.

Robertson said he hoped at least one of Blackadder, Jacobson or Papali’i could appear later in the tour, which begins October 26 against Japan in Tokyo, followed by Tests against England, Ireland, France and Italy.

“This is hugely disappointing for Ethan, Luke and Dalton, but we know they will be working on recovering well with a view to making themselves available again as soon as possible,” Robertson said in a statement.

“This opens up opportunities for some other players though. We are excited to be welcoming Josh back into the group and giving Peter Lakai his chance to wear the All Blacks jersey.”

The injured trio all played Tests this year as Robertson opened his tenure as All Blacks coach with six wins in nine matches.

Blackadder and Jacobson have provided value with their versatility while specialist openside flanker Dalton Papali’i competed for a starting berth with veteran Sam Cane.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie