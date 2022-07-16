Kilkenny v Galway and Cork and Waterford square off as All-Ireland semi-final pairings confirmed

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS GALWAY will face old foes Kilkenny while Cork will do battle with Waterford after the semi-final pairings for the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals.

The draw took place on RTÉ following a quarter-final double-header in Semple Stadium where Waterford and Kilkenny prevailed to book their place in the final four. Cork and Galway had already qualified as group winners from the All-Ireland series.

Kilkenny and Galway will face off again after playing out an exciting draw in Group 2 earlier this month. It will also be a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final where Kilkenny edged out a thrilling decider. Last year’s finalists, Cork, and Waterford previously met in Group 1 this year, where Matthew Twomey’s side emerged as six-point winners.

Both semi-finals will be played in Croke Park next Saturday, July 23, with the Cork v Waterford clash kicking off proceedings at GAA headquarters.

All-Ireland camogie semi-finals – July 23, Croke Park

Cork v Waterford [Throw-in, 3.15pm]

Galway v Kilkenny [Throw-in, 5.30pm]

