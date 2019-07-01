Here's the state of play in the All-Ireland football and hurling races for 2019

12 teams left in hunt for Sam Maguire and 8 counties in the Liam MacCarthy Cup race.

THE RACE FOR All-Ireland football and hurling glory heated up over the weekend with 12 counties now left in the race to land the Sam Maguire while the focus is on the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the provincial action there concluded.

This morning’s Round 4 football draw pitted Cork against Laois, Meath to meet Clare, Cavan to take on Tyrone and Galway to face Mayo.

It means the make-up of the Super 8s groups are now clearer with Kerry and Donegal set to be joined in Group 1 by Meath or Clare and Galway or Mayo.

In Group 2 provincial champions Dublin and Roscommon will go up against Cork or Laois and Cavan or Tyrone. The fixtures will see the provincial winners at home on 13-14 July, a set of Croke Park matches on 20-21 July and home ties for the qualifier ties on 3-4 August.

In the All-Ireland hurling championship Laois entertain Dublin this weekend and Westmeath host Cork in the preliminary quarter-finals with Tipperary and Kilkenny awaiting in the quarter-final ties on 13-14 July, while Wexford and Kilkenny are through to the semi-finals on 27-28 July.

Here’s the state of play and the set of fixtures that will unfold over the next few weeks.

All-Ireland SFC 2019

Round 4 – 6/7 July

Cork v Laois

Meath v Clare

Cavan v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

Super 8s

Group 1 – Kerry, Donegal, Meath/Clare, Galway/Mayo.

Group 2 – Dublin, Roscommon, Cork/Laois, Cavan/Tyrone.

Round 1 – 13/14 July – (First named team at home)

Kerry v Galway/Mayo

Donegal v Meath/Clare

Dublin v Cork/Laois

Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone

Round 2 – 20/21 July – (Croke Park games)

Kerry v Donegal

Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare

Dublin v Roscommon

Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone

Round 3 – 3/4 August – (First named team at home)

Galway/Mayo v Donegal

Meath/Clare v Kerry

Cork/Laois v Roscommon

Cavan/Tyrone v Dublin

All-Ireland SHC 2019

Preliminary quarter-finals – 6/7 July

Laois v Dublin, Portlaoise

Westmeath v Cork, Mullingar

Quarter-finals – 13/14 July

Tipperary v Laois/Dublin

Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath

Semi-finals – 27/28 July

Limerick v TBC

Wexford v TBC

