Monday 1 July, 2019
Here's the state of play in the All-Ireland football and hurling races for 2019

The provincial action has now concluded in football and hurling.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Jul 2019, 12:15 PM
30 minutes ago 2,316 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704814
12 teams left in hunt for Sam Maguire and 8 counties in the Liam MacCarthy Cup race.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE RACE FOR All-Ireland football and hurling glory heated up over the weekend with 12 counties now left in the race to land the Sam Maguire while the focus is on the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the provincial action there concluded.

This morning’s Round 4 football draw pitted Cork against Laois, Meath to meet Clare, Cavan to take on Tyrone and Galway to face Mayo.

It means the make-up of the Super 8s groups are now clearer with Kerry and Donegal set to be joined in Group 1 by Meath or Clare and Galway or Mayo.

In Group 2 provincial champions Dublin and Roscommon will go up against Cork or Laois and Cavan or Tyrone. The fixtures will see the provincial winners at home on 13-14 July, a set of Croke Park matches on 20-21 July and home ties for the qualifier ties on 3-4 August.

In the All-Ireland hurling championship Laois entertain Dublin this weekend and Westmeath host Cork in the preliminary quarter-finals with Tipperary and Kilkenny awaiting in the quarter-final ties on 13-14 July, while Wexford and Kilkenny are through to the semi-finals on 27-28 July.

Here’s the state of play and the set of fixtures that will unfold over the next few weeks.

All-Ireland SFC 2019

Round 4 – 6/7 July

Cork v Laois
Meath v Clare
Cavan v Tyrone
Galway v Mayo

Super 8s

Group 1 – Kerry, Donegal, Meath/Clare, Galway/Mayo.

Group 2 – Dublin, Roscommon, Cork/Laois, Cavan/Tyrone.

Round 1 – 13/14 July – (First named team at home)

Kerry v Galway/Mayo
Donegal v Meath/Clare
Dublin v Cork/Laois
Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone

Round 2 – 20/21 July – (Croke Park games)

Kerry v Donegal
Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare
Dublin v Roscommon
Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone

Round 3 – 3/4 August – (First named team at home)

Galway/Mayo v Donegal
Meath/Clare v Kerry
Cork/Laois v Roscommon
Cavan/Tyrone v Dublin

All-Ireland SHC 2019

Preliminary quarter-finals – 6/7 July

Laois v Dublin, Portlaoise
Westmeath v Cork, Mullingar

Quarter-finals – 13/14 July

Tipperary v Laois/Dublin
Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath

Semi-finals – 27/28 July

Limerick v TBC
Wexford v TBC

About the author:

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

