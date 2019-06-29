Here's the state of play for Monday's GAA Round 4 football qualifier draw

Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath are all in one bowl.

Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath are all in one bowl.

TYRONE, CLARE, MAYO and Laois all booked their spots today in the Round 4 draw for the All-Ireland senior qualifiers after the quartet completed their Round 3 assignments.

Kildare, Westmeath, Armagh and Offaly all bowed out of the 2019 championship race today to leave just 12 counties still in the race.

Today’s winners will be in one bowl in Monday’s draw with the beaten provincial finalists – Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath – in the other bowl. The draw seeks to avoid repeat pairings which rules out Meath being pitted against Laois after their meeting in the Leinster semi-final earlier this month.

The pairings for the Round 4 ties will then determine who advances to this year’s Super 8s with provincial champions Roscommon, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin already assured of their spots in the last eight.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of the 8.30am sports news and also covered live on the GAA’s website.

Unlike in previous rounds of the qualifiers, these games will not be played on a home and away basis. The neutral venues and the throw-in times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the games to take place next weekend 6-7 July and the winners advancing to the Super 8s which commence a week later on 13-14 July.

All-Ireland SFC Round 4 qualifier draw

Bowl 1

Galway

Cork

Cavan

Meath

Bowl 2

Tyrone

Clare

Laois

Mayo

