This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the state of play for Monday's GAA Round 4 football qualifier draw

The Round 4 games will take place on the weekend of 6-7 July.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 10:11 PM
28 minutes ago 2,379 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4703185
Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath are all in one bowl.
Image: INPHO
Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath are all in one bowl.
Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath are all in one bowl.
Image: INPHO

TYRONE, CLARE, MAYO and Laois all booked their spots today in the Round 4 draw for the All-Ireland senior qualifiers after the quartet completed their Round 3 assignments.

Kildare, Westmeath, Armagh and Offaly all bowed out of the 2019 championship race today to leave just 12 counties still in the race.

Today’s winners will be in one bowl in Monday’s draw with the beaten provincial finalists – Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath – in the other bowl. The draw seeks to avoid repeat pairings which rules out Meath being pitted against Laois after their meeting in the Leinster semi-final earlier this month.

The pairings for the Round 4 ties will then determine who advances to this year’s Super 8s with provincial champions Roscommon, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin already assured of their spots in the last eight.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of the 8.30am sports news and also covered live on the GAA’s website.

Unlike in previous rounds of the qualifiers, these games will not be played on a home and away basis. The neutral venues and the throw-in times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the games to take place next weekend 6-7 July and the winners advancing to the Super 8s which commence a week later on 13-14 July. 

All-Ireland SFC Round 4 qualifier draw

Bowl 1
Galway
Cork
Cavan
Meath

Bowl 2
Tyrone
Clare
Laois
Mayo

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie