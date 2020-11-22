BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

Repeat of 1920 All-Ireland semi-finals confirmed on weekend of Bloody Sunday commemoration

The semi-finals will take place on 5-6 December.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 9,116 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5275597
Dublin, Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Image: INPHO
Dublin, Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Dublin, Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Image: INPHO

A DAY OF Gaelic football shocks and landmark victories has ended with the 2020 All-Ireland senior football semi-final line-up quite incredibly replicating that of the 1920 championship.

Last night the GAA staged their emotional and fitting Bloody Sunday commemorations while today it was an afternoon of celebrations on the pitch as Tipperary and Cavan won the Munster and Ulster finals respectively.

That sets up semi-final ties with Tipperary playing Mayo and Cavan taking on Dublin. Here’s the fixture details.

More to follow…

All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Saturday 5 December

  • Dublin v Cavan, Croke Park, 5.30pm

Sunday 6 December

  • Tipperary v Mayo, Croke Park, 3.30pm

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie