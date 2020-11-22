Repeat of 1920 All-Ireland semi-finals confirmed on weekend of Bloody Sunday commemoration

Dublin, Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Dublin, Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

A DAY OF Gaelic football shocks and landmark victories has ended with the 2020 All-Ireland senior football semi-final line-up quite incredibly replicating that of the 1920 championship.

Last night the GAA staged their emotional and fitting Bloody Sunday commemorations while today it was an afternoon of celebrations on the pitch as Tipperary and Cavan won the Munster and Ulster finals respectively.

That sets up semi-final ties with Tipperary playing Mayo and Cavan taking on Dublin. Here’s the fixture details.

More to follow…

All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Saturday 5 December

Dublin v Cavan, Croke Park, 5.30pm

Sunday 6 December

Tipperary v Mayo, Croke Park, 3.30pm