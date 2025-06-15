Here are the permutations for All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final pairings

THE QUARTER-FINAL pairings in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship were confirmed with yesterday’s wins for Tipperary and Dublin.

Tipperary saw off Laois in Portlaoise by 3-32 to 0-18 in their preliminary quarter-final, while Dublin won in Newbridge by 3-25 to 0-13 against Kildare.

Liam Cahill’s Tipperary side will now take on beaten Leinster finalists Galway next weekend and Dublin will face beaten Munster finalists Limerick. The fixture details for both games will be confirmed on Monday.

Provincial champions Cork and Kilkenny are awaiting in the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals on the weekend of 5-6 July. Cork’s game will be played on Saturday 5 July, while Kilkenny’s encounter will be on Sunday 6 July.

The semi-final draw is subject to the respective Provincial Champions not meeting the defeated finalists from their province and, where feasible the avoidance of repeat pairings.

That leaves us with these permutations for the All-Ireland hurling semi-final line-up, depending on the outcome of next weekend’s quarter-finals.

2025 All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final permutations

Limerick, Tipperary wins – Cork v Tipperary; Kilkenny v Limerick.

Limerick, Galway wins – Cork v Galway; Kilkenny v Limerick.

Dublin, Tipperary wins – Cork v Dublin; Kilkenny v Tipperary.

Dublin, Galway wins – Cork v Galway; Kilkenny v Dublin.

