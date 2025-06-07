Who are the big contenders for All-Ireland ladies football glory?

THE 2025 TG4 ALL-IRELAND senior championship gets underway this afternoon.

Defending champions Kerry are among those in action, with four group games down for decision across the weekend.

Here, we take a look at four big contenders in the Race for the Brendan Martin Cup.

Disclaimer: it is nowhere near a definitive list, with several teams unlucky not to be included. It’s hard to call at this early stage.

The ladies football senior championship has been wide open of late. Since the Cork/Dublin duopoly from 2005 to 2020, we have seen three different champions crowned in four seasons, while there has been a trend of teams moving up from intermediate and Division 2, and winning. It has often been unpredictable.

But here’s four top teams who should be there or thereabouts.

*****

Kerry

All eyes will be on the holders as they open their All-Ireland title defence. Kerry have been crowned Division 1 league and Munster champions already this year, and the focus now moves to The Big One.

Change in the set-up has been well documented: Mark Bourke is in the managerial hot-seat, while he has had to contend with significant player turnover. 12 players left the panel in the off season, including retiring great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, while star defender Kayleigh Cronin has since departed for the AFLW.

Her absence was keenly felt through a mixed Munster championship where Kerry were twice pushed all the way by Waterford. But their success in 2025 to date has been commendable. Forwards like Síofra O’Shea and Danielle O’Leary have been leading the charge as they now look to go back to back.

The Kingdom start out against Mayo in Tralee this afternoon, with Munster rivals Cork also in their group.

Dublin

Dublin joint-manager Paul Casey and Sophie McIntryre celebrate Leinster glory. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

A constant among the runners and riders over the past decade or so, Dublin have won five of the last eight All-Irelands. They’ve contested nine of the last 11 finals.

Similarly, they are under new management this year following Mick Bohan’s exit. There was continuity in the capital, however, as coaches Paul Casey and Derek Murray took the reins.

A fourth-placed league finish while experimenting with a new-look panel was satisfactory, while they celebrated a 12th successive Leinster senior title last month. The nature of that win in Croke Park will have been pleasing: they came from behind, and blew Meath away in the final quarter.

Sinéad Goldrick’s availability has been a major boost, the multiple All-Ireland winner, All-Star and AFLW ace brining huge experience and know-how. She returns to the starting team alongside captain Carla Rowe, Kate Sullivan and Niamh Crowley this weekend. A huge test awaits against Waterford in Dungarvan.

Armagh

Aimee Mackin's imminent return will be huge for Armagh. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The Orchard also face a significant challenge in their opener, away to Meath in Navan. And like Dublin, coaches Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney have carried the mantle since Greg McGonigle’s departure.

Reaching the league final with five wins from seven was a positive start, but a 15-point hammering to Kerry as they were dethroned in Croke Park was one to forget. Armagh bounced back with their fourth Ulster title in five years after a dominant win over Donegal, and full attention is on the All-Ireland series now.

Aimee Mackin is closing in on a return from her second ACL injury – named on the bench again this afternoon – and her availability would be a major fillip. Herself, her sister Blaithin, evergreen Caroline O’Hanlon and Lauren McConville are among the many big names in the Armagh ranks.

They have been there or thereabouts in recent years, but haven’t broken the semi-final barrier since their sole Brendan Martin Cup triumph in 2006. Kildare are the other side in an interesting group.

Galway

2024 Players' Player of the Year, Galway's Nicola Ward. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“In-form Galway enter the All-Ireland series as one of the leading contenders for glory,” reads the LGFA’s weekend preview. “Beaten finalists last year, the Tribeswomen will feel confident of going one step further this time.” No pressure, so.

Galway will hope to follow in the footsteps of Kerry, turning decider disappointment into success. Daniel Moynihan’s side operated under the radar in Division 2 of the league, powering to glory with a 100% record and a convincing final win over Cork in Croke Park.

That was followed up with another Connacht triumph, back to back titles secured after an impressive campaign where they swatted aside Mayo and Leitrim.

Galway have long had one of the best panels in the country on paper – backboned by four in a row All-Ireland club winners Kilkerrin-Clonberne – and could certainly go all the way, if they hammer out inconsistencies. Their strength across the pitch is striking, while underage stars are breaking through. First up is the visit of Tipperary to Tuam.

*****

Buckle up for a fascinating few weeks, where more runners and riders should emerge through the twists and turns. Meath and Waterford are just two sides unlucky to be listed above. Who do you think will reign supreme on Sunday, 3 August?

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Saturday

Group 1

Galway v Tipperary, Tuam Stadium, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 2

Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 3

Meath v Armagh, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm - TG4.

Sunday

Group 4

Waterford v Dublin, Dungarvan, 1.30pm - TG4.

*****

You can view the groups and read more here>