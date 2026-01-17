ALL EYES ON Croke Park tomorrow for All-Ireland senior club final day.

Upperchurch-Drombane and Kilbrittain took the intermediate and junior hurling titles on offer last weekend, while An Ghaeltacht and Ballymacelligott reigned supreme on the football front.

The senior stakes in both codes now move into full view on Sunday.

Advertisement

Waterford dynasty Ballygunner and Loughrea of Galway face off in the hurling decider first [throw-in 1.30pm, live on TG4].

Ballygunner have won 12 county titles in a row and five of the last seven in Munster, can they add to their sole All-Ireland success from 2022? Or can Loughrea win their first, having previously contested the final in 2007?

The football throws up a huge battle between Kerry kingpins Dingle and St Brigid’s of Roscommon [throw-in 3.40pm, live on TG4].

Dingle have never before reached this stage, St Brigid’s return after a gut-wrenching defeat in 2024. They reigned supreme in 2013, having previously fallen short in 2011.

Can they continue the same trend of losing one to win one, or will Dingle complete the Kerry clean sweep?

All eyes on Croke Park tomorrow for a huge day of club action.

Related Reads 'He is very detailed' - Outside coaches pushing on All-Ireland finalists St Brigid's and Dingle 'We've grown up obsessed with Dingle football' - The Geaney factor powering the All-Ireland finalists 'It's not about have you won one or 10 All-Irelands, it's the All-Ireland that's in front of you'

Who will win the All-Ireland senior club football and hurling finals?

