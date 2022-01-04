Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2022?

Let us know who you reckon will triumph.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,127 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5644666
Declan Hannon was the winning captain last August.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Declan Hannon was the winning captain last August.
Declan Hannon was the winning captain last August.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CAN LIMERICK BE stopped?

It is the critical question in hurling ahead of the 2022 season. 

John Kiely’s team have reigned supreme for the last two campaigns and have collected the Liam MacCarthy Cup three times in the last four seasons.

Can they clinch three-in-a-row for the first time in the county’s hurling history?

Their position of dominance looks strong after the level of performance they served up throughout the 2021 championship. Then we have the challengers. Cork and Waterford are the last two beaten All-Ireland finalists while Tipperary (2019), Galway (2017) and Kilkenny (2015) still have the memories of recent Liam MacCarthy Cup success to draw upon.

Can any of them succeed, will there be a surprise package from outside the group or are we set for another championship won by Limerick? 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Let us know what you think.


Poll Results:

Limerick (475)
Galway  (78)
Cork (54)
Tipperary (51)
Kilkenny (47)
Waterford  (42)
Other (22)







Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie