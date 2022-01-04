Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2022?

CAN LIMERICK BE stopped?

It is the critical question in hurling ahead of the 2022 season.

John Kiely’s team have reigned supreme for the last two campaigns and have collected the Liam MacCarthy Cup three times in the last four seasons.

Can they clinch three-in-a-row for the first time in the county’s hurling history?

Their position of dominance looks strong after the level of performance they served up throughout the 2021 championship. Then we have the challengers. Cork and Waterford are the last two beaten All-Ireland finalists while Tipperary (2019), Galway (2017) and Kilkenny (2015) still have the memories of recent Liam MacCarthy Cup success to draw upon.

Can any of them succeed, will there be a surprise package from outside the group or are we set for another championship won by Limerick?

