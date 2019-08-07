This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Venue and fixture details for the All-Ireland U20 hurling final announced

The LIT Gaelic Grounds will host Cork and Tipperary later this month.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 11:33 AM
Cork's Padraig Power and Niall Heffernan of Tipperary.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE LIT GAELIC Grounds will host this year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final, it has been announced by the GAA today. 

Cork and Tipperary are set to meet on Saturday, August 24 (throw-in 6pm), in what is a replay of last month’s Munster U20 final. 

That day, the Premier County claimed a one-point victory at Semple Stadium thanks to Jake Morris’ goal in the final minute of added time

The sides also faced off in last year’s All-Ireland final, when Tipp also snatched a late win

TG4 will be showing the game live. 

