Venue and fixture details for the All-Ireland U20 hurling final announced

THE LIT GAELIC Grounds will host this year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final, it has been announced by the GAA today.

Cork and Tipperary are set to meet on Saturday, August 24 (throw-in 6pm), in what is a replay of last month’s Munster U20 final.

That day, the Premier County claimed a one-point victory at Semple Stadium thanks to Jake Morris’ goal in the final minute of added time.

The sides also faced off in last year’s All-Ireland final, when Tipp also snatched a late win.

TG4 will be showing the game live.