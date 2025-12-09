All-Ireland and Ulster club final ties live on TV this weekend

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE club games across ladies football, camogie, and Gaelic football will be broadcast live from Croke Park and Armagh.
GAA headquarters is where the All-Ireland club finals take centre stage in ladies football and camogie.
The ladies football deciders take place on Saturday afternoon. The senior showpiece features five-in-a-row chasing Kilkerrin-Clonberne from Galway going up against newcomers to this stage, St Ergnat’s of Moneyglass from Antrim.
This game will be live on the TG4 Player and YouTube channel only, as it clashes with TG4′s TV coverage of the Junior Eurovision.
The intermediate final, Cavan’s Knockbride and Galway’s Caltra Cuans, is live on TG4.
Then on Sunday, the senior camogie final is a Galway-Cork tie between Athenry and St Finbarr’s, live on RTÉ, while the intermediate decider sees Cork’s Ballincollig face Laois side Camross, a game live on RTÉ Player.
The Ulster senior football final is live on TG4 on Saturday evening, Monaghan’s Scotstown taking on Down’s Kilcoo. The victors will play Connacht champions St Brigid’s at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.
There are also Leinster intermediate and junior football finals on Sunday.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Saturday 13 December
Ladies Football
All-Ireland senior final
Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v St Ergnat’s Moneyglass (Antrim), Croke Park, 4pm - TG4 Player and YouTube.
All-Ireland intermediate final
Caltra Cuans (Galway) v Knockbride (Cavan), Croke Park, 2pm - TG4.
Scotstown's Darren Hughes shakes hands with Niall Kane of Kilcoo after their clash last year. Leah Scholes / INPHO
Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Ulster
Senior football final
Camogie
All-Ireland junior final
All-Ireland junior B final
*****
Sunday 14 December
Camogie
All-Ireland senior final
All-Ireland intermediate final
Leinster
Intermediate football final
Junior football final
