Galway United open All-Island Cup defence on a high with 95th minute winner

GALWAY UNITED OPENED their title defence with a dramatic 2-1 win over Cliftonville on a busy day of All-Island Cup group stage action.

Kate Thompson scored a 95th minute winner at Eamonn Deacy Park, as Phil Trill’s side came from behind to launch their three in a row bid in style.

Caitlin McGuinness put Cliftonville in front in the ninth minute, before Emily Fitzgerald levelled matters with 22 on the clock.

Galway, inaugural champions in 2023 and again in 2024, dug deep and former Ireland U19 captain Thompson won it at the death.

Shelbourne also came from behind to beat Linfield 5-1 in their opener at Tolka Park.

Alex Clarke — previously a ladies football star for Armagh — broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 37th minute, but goals from Rebecca Devereux and Mackenzie Anthony handed Shels the lead by the break.

Maeve Wollmer and Kate Mooney (two) wrapped up a five-star showing in the second half.

On the double: Kate Mooney. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Shamrock Rovers, too, enjoyed a big win, beating DLR Waves 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

Retired Ireland centurion Áine O’Gorman hit a hat-trick, combining with Joy Ralph to devastating effect in attack. Girls In Green underage star Ralph finished with two goals and three assists.

A 10-minute brace from O’Gorman sent Rovers on their way, 2-0 up by the 35th minute.

Roles were reversed shortly after the restart as Ralph went from provider to goalscorer, assisted by O’Gorman.

Ella Kelly soon got on the scoresheet, and O’Gorman completed her hat-trick in the 75th minute. And again, Ralph went from creator to scorer to cap the six-goal showing.

Hat-trick hero: Áine O'Gorman. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Peamount United defeated Cork City 3-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Croatian international Antea Guvo opened the scoring in the 35th minute, and late goals from Ruby Gallagher and Mia McGonnell secured maximum points for Peas on the road.

Treaty United and Waterford played out a Munster derby stalemate earlier, while Athlone Town were defeated by Glentoran in their opener last night.

Emily Wilson’s first-half goal was decisive in Belfast. Athlone finished with nine players as Kelly Brady (two yellows) and Madie Gibson both saw red on a disappointing night for the Women’s Premier Division champions.

Two games follow tomorrow to round out All-Island Cup opening weekend: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians and Lisburn Rangers v Wexford.

The competition features all 12 teams from the Women’s Premier Division and the top teams from the Northern Ireland’s Women’s Premiership.

After the group stages, knockout action gets underway with the quarter-finals on 5 July while the final is scheduled for the week ending 31 August.

All-Island Cup – Round One

Group A

Shelbourne 5-1 Linfield

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Group B

Shamrock Rovers 6-0 DLR Waves

Lisburn Rangers v Wexford (Sunday, 3pm)

Group C

Galway United 2-1 Cliftonville

Cork City 0-3 Peamount United

Group D