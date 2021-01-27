BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 January 2021
Allaho sparkles in Grade Two double for Mullins and Townend

Colreevy was also on target at Thurles.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 2:32 PM
File photo of Willie Mullins.
Image: Simon Cooper
Image: Simon Cooper

WILLIE MULLINS AND Paul Townend secured a Grade Two double at Thurles with victories for Allaho and Colreevy.

Third in the RSA at Cheltenham in March, Allaho had reappeared in the John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown before finishing fourth to A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Sent off the 10-11 favourite for the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old took the field along under Townend before being pressed by Mark Walsh-ridden stablemate Elimay.

The latter briefly looked like being a major threat, but the market leader was quick to assert on jumping the last and came home three lengths to the good.

A crack at the Ryanair Chase looks like being on the agenda for Allaho at this year’s Festival, a race for which he was cut to 5-1 from 6-1 by Betfair.

 

Press Association

