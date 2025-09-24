13 for Tipperary and 11 for Cork as All-Star hurling nominations announced

13 PLAYERS FROM All-Ireland champions Tipperary have been included in the nominations for the 2025 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling awards.
Beaten finalists Cork have 11 players selected, with Limerick have seven players in the frame.
Leinster champions Kilkenny have six nominees, Dublin have four, Waterford have two, while Galway and Wexford have one apiece.
16 of the nominees have previously won All-Stars, while there are five players from the 2024 team in the running this year again — Nickie Quaid, Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Shane Barrett.
The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.
The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet on Friday 7 November.
