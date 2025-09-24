Advertisement
More Stories
Andrew Ormond, Michael Breen, and Craig Morgan celebrating after this year's All-Ireland final. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeShortlist

13 for Tipperary and 11 for Cork as All-Star hurling nominations announced

Kilkenny, Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, and Wexford also have nominees.
7.01am, 24 Sep 2025
Fintan O'Toole

13 PLAYERS FROM All-Ireland champions Tipperary have been included in the nominations for the 2025 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling awards.

Beaten finalists Cork have 11 players selected, with Limerick have seven players in the frame.

Leinster champions Kilkenny have six nominees, Dublin have four, Waterford have two, while Galway and Wexford have one apiece.

16 of the nominees have previously won All-Stars, while there are five players from the 2024 team in the running this year again — Nickie Quaid, Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Shane Barrett.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet on Friday 7 November.

2025 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Nominations

Goalkeepers

  • Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)
  • Patrick Collins (Cork)
  • Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

  • Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)
  • Ronan Maher (Tipperary)
  • Robert Doyle (Tipperary)
  • Michael Breen (Tipperary)
  • Bryan O’Mara (Tipperary)
  • Craig Morgan (Tipperary)
  • Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)
  • Niall O’Leary (Cork)
  • Mark Coleman (Cork)
  • Ciarán Joyce (Cork)
  • Michael Casey (Limerick)
  • Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
  • Dan Morrissey (Limerick)
  • Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
  • Mikey Carey (Kilkenny)
  • Conor Burke (Dublin)
  • John Bellew (Dublin)
  • Mark Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Midfielders

  • Willie Connors (Tipperary)
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
  • Tim O’Mahony (Cork)
  • Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)
  • Adam English (Limerick)
  • Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Forwards

  • Jake Morris (Tipperary)
  • Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)
  • Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)
  • Jason Forde (Tipperary)
  • John McGrath (Tipperary)
  • Shane Barrett (Cork)
  • Alan Connolly (Cork)
  • Brian Hayes (Cork)
  • Patrick Horgan (Cork)
  • Billy Ryan (Kilkenny)
  • Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)
  • TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
  • Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
  • Cian Lynch (Limerick)
  • Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)
  • Seán Currie (Dublin)
  • Lee Chin (Wexford)
  • Stephen Bennett (Waterford).
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie