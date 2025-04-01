Ireland assistant coach to miss Greece double-header due to passport issue

IRELAND ASSISTANT COACH and Liverpool interim manager Amber Whitely will miss Ireland’s double-header against Greece due to a passport issue, while Heather Payne has emerged as an injury doubt.

Payne rolled her ankle in Everton’s 2-0 WSL defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, and didn’t train at FAI HQ Abbotstown this morning before the squad travel to Greece.

The 52-cap star will remain with the squad for Friday’s Nations League game in Crete, but assistant head coach Alan Mahon admits Payne is also doubtful for Tuesday’s return tie at Tallaght Stadium.

“It’s down to the medics and that,” said Mahon. “I think it was more the timing, the quick turnaround and maybe it’s best that she just stays out of this just so there’s no long-term stuff.

“Whether she’s available for the second game, that’s down to the medics and how she reacts over the next couple of days really.”

Whitely, meanwhile, is double-jobbing in Carla Ward’s set-up, having been appointed Liverpool caretaker boss in the wake of Matt Beard’s departure in February.

Whiteley was due in Ireland camp for the first fixture against Greece, but is absent due to a passport issue. FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football Hannah Dingley has stepped in for the double-header.

Whiteley has repeatedly stated that she wants the permanent Liverpool job, and should that transpire, Ward last week said that she would consider Colin Healy for a dramatic return.

Mahon would also welcome Healy — Eileen Gleeson’s assistant head coach, who is in dispute with the FAI following his departure — back to the fold.

“Not a problem,” said Mahon. “Not a problem at all. I’ve heard good things about Colin. I’ve never met him myself, I know of him, but there wouldn’t be an issue on my side or Carla’s side, to be honest.”

Ireland are looking to bounce against Greece after a 4-0 drubbing to Slovenia and a scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye.