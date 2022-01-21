Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

Power and McDowell produce superb opening rounds on the PGA tour

Power shot a bogey free round of 65 at the American Express.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,033 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660669
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A WEEK AFTER breaking into the world’s top 50, Seamus Power produced another stunning round in California overnight to be placed in a tie for fifth place at The American Express in California.

Power’s 65 leaves him three shots behind the leaders, Patrick Cantlay and Lee Hodges, with South Korea’s K.H. Lee and USA’s Cameron Young in a tie for third on eight under. Power is one of eight players sharing fifth position.

In a bogey free round, he birded the second, fourth and seventh to reach the turn in three-under before coming home with four further birdies on 10, 11, 14 and 17.

Afterwards Power said: “I am very pleased with how I played, especially on the front where I left myself plenty of chances.

“I like the greens here and seem to read them pretty well, that’s such a big thing. I hope to keep that form up over the weekend.”

Graeme McDowell opened with a 66 and is a tie for 13th alongside Jon Rahm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie