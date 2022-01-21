Power and McDowell produce superb opening rounds on the PGA tour

A WEEK AFTER breaking into the world’s top 50, Seamus Power produced another stunning round in California overnight to be placed in a tie for fifth place at The American Express in California.

Power’s 65 leaves him three shots behind the leaders, Patrick Cantlay and Lee Hodges, with South Korea’s K.H. Lee and USA’s Cameron Young in a tie for third on eight under. Power is one of eight players sharing fifth position.

In a bogey free round, he birded the second, fourth and seventh to reach the turn in three-under before coming home with four further birdies on 10, 11, 14 and 17.

Afterwards Power said: “I am very pleased with how I played, especially on the front where I left myself plenty of chances.

Advertisement

“I like the greens here and seem to read them pretty well, that’s such a big thing. I hope to keep that form up over the weekend.”

Graeme McDowell opened with a 66 and is a tie for 13th alongside Jon Rahm.