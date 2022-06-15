Membership : Access or Sign Up
Teggart emerges through furious bunch sprint to take day one lead of An Rás Tailteann

Second over the line was Rory Townsend (Team Ireland), followed by Matteo Cigala (Team Carlow) who also scooped the County rider award. 

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 8:01 PM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MATTEW TEGGART OF Cycling Ulster took victory on the first stage of An Rás Tailteann after emerging the fastest in a spectacular and furious bunch sprint to the line in the glorious Tipperary sunshine. 

It means he possesses the coveted yellow jersey of overall leader and now also leads the green jersey points classification. 

Second over the line was Rory Townsend (Team Ireland), followed by Matteo Cigala (Team Carlow – Dan Morrissey) who also scooped the County rider award. 

King of the hills was Dean Harvey (Team Ireland), U23 leader is Joseph Rees (Team Britain Embark Bikestrong) and the county team classification is led by Team Carlow.

Stage One kicked off this morning with a ceremonial start from Tallaght Stadium and the racing was unsurprisingly intense from the off with the peloton averaging 48.8 km/hr in the first hour.

Although a number of riders made early attempts to get clear from the peloton, their efforts proved frugal with the peloton keeping a close eye on proceedings.

The most dangerous move of the day came on the Cat 2 KOH @ Deenside when Dean Watson (Embark-Bikestrong), Lindsay Watson (Cycling Ulster) and Ronan Killeen (Mayo: Castlebar CC) gained a 55-second advantage over the main field with only 35km of racing remaining

The peloton, led by Team Ireland and Cycling Sheffield, orchestrated the chase behind reducing the gap to 30 seconds with 20km to go. Although Watson of Embark-Bikestrong made one final attempt to break clear in the last 10km, his days were numbered as the race inevitably came back together with five kilometres to go.

The shuffling began as Trinity Racing, Cycling Ulster and Team Ireland fought to get their fast men up to the front as the peloton passed through the flamme rouge of one kilometre to go.

One of the pre-race favourites, Teggart proved too strong as he took took the win and the FBD Insurance sponsored Stage winners’ jersey.

With only seconds separating the leading riders on general classification, it’s sure to be a hard day for the race tomorrow.

The race continues on Thursday with stage two, 154.8 kilometres from Horse and Jockey to Castleisland. This features the category three ascent at Freemount just about two hours after the drop of the flag.

The category two climb of Crags Cave (km 148.8) follows before a fast run downhill into the finish six kilometers later.in Castleisland.

