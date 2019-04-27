Andrew Conway left red-faced after butchering certain try against Connacht

Stephen Fitzgerald knocks the ball from Andrew Conway's hands to prevent a Munster try. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ANDREW CONWAY WON’T want to see this one again.

Munster trailed Connacht early on in this evening’s Guinness Pro14 derby when Conway snagged an intercept and jogged in for what seemed certain to be the hosts’ opening try.

But while Conway eased his way towards the posts, unbeknownst to him, Connacht’s Stephen Fitzgerald hadn’t given up the chase and was closing him down quickly.

And just as Conway moved to ground the ball, Fitzgerald dived in to knock it cleanly out of his hands and prevent the try.

All Conway could do was raise his hand to acknowledge the error and get back into position for the restart.

"That was a gilt-edged opportunity for Andrew Conway.



"He acknowledges his error, but he won't want to see the replay of that too many times."



Stephen Fitzgerald comes back to know the ball out of Conway's hands, and deny Munster a try!#MUNvCON #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/jJglbH3e4H — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 27, 2019

