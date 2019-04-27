This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andrew Conway left red-faced after butchering certain try against Connacht

Oops.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 6,417 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609622

Stephen Fitzgerald dislodges the ball from the arms of Andrew Conway Stephen Fitzgerald knocks the ball from Andrew Conway's hands to prevent a Munster try. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ANDREW CONWAY WON’T want to see this one again.

Munster trailed Connacht early on in this evening’s Guinness Pro14 derby when Conway snagged an intercept and jogged in for what seemed certain to be the hosts’ opening try.

But while Conway eased his way towards the posts, unbeknownst to him, Connacht’s Stephen Fitzgerald hadn’t given up the chase and was closing him down quickly.

And just as Conway moved to ground the ball, Fitzgerald dived in to knock it cleanly out of his hands and prevent the try.

All Conway could do was raise his hand to acknowledge the error and get back into position for the restart.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie