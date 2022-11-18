Andy Boyle commits his future to Dundalk by signing new deal

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED that Irish international defender Andy Boyle is staying at the club.

The four-time SSE Airtricity League winner made 34 appearances for the Lilywhites this season, featuring more than any other outfield player.

Boyle first arrived at Oriel Park back in December 2012 and he said he was looking forward to spending another couple of years at the Louth club.

“When this contract ends, I’ll have spent nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk,” said Boyle. “Some of the best nights of my life have been at this club and I’m delighted that will continue.

“I think people know what Dundalk means to me and you can see the direction we’re heading in again, on and off the pitch. It’s brilliant and I’ll be doing all I can to help us keep moving forward over the next couple of years.”

Boyle tackles Waterford's Wassim Aouachria. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Boyle, Ryan O’Kane and Paul Doyle have all committed their future to the club in recent weeks while a number of this year’s squad are also under contract for next season.

“That’s important,” said Boyle. “When you think of last year, the gaffer only had two players to work with when he came in so it’s great to have a core of players already signed up for next season.”

The 31-year-old will be back at Oriel Park at the end of November as the squad begins its preparations for the 2023 campaign.

“I had a little operation at the back end of last year and I missed the start of pre-season so I’m looking forward to getting back in a few weeks and getting a full run under my belt ahead of the new year,” he said.

“I’m delighted to have Andy back,” said Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell. “From an experience and quality point of view, he is a big part of our squad and I love working with him.

“He didn’t have any pre-season this year. We had to rush him back from an operation to play against Derry City on the first night but he still had a brilliant season and we’re looking forward to him having an even better one in 2023.

“There was a lot of interest in him, and we had to fend off a lot of other clubs. He has been one of the best defenders in this league over the past 20 years, so to get him back here for another two years is a big sign of intent.”

Doyle, meanwhile, has expressed his delight at getting a new deal. After arriving from UCD last winter, the Westport native made 27 appearances in all competitions this season – scoring three goals – as O’Donnell’s side secured a top-three finish.

“I’m thrilled to be here for the next two seasons, and the aim now is to push on from where we finished this year,” said Doyle.