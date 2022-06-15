'Priceless' New Zealand tour the first stop on Ireland's long road to France 2023

THE MESSAGE FROM Andy Farrell was clear – this is where the road to France 2023 really starts.

The Ireland head coach yesterday named a 40-man squad for the upcoming five-game tour of New Zealand, a challenge which he described as ‘the start of our World Cup campaign’.

The extended group for this tour contains a healthy mix of youth and experience, and it will be fascinating to see how the squad evolves over the lead-in to France 2023, which kicks-off in September of next year.

For those not yet established in the green jersey, the New Zealand tour offers a prime chance to strike the right impression.

Farrell has been quick to hand out opportunities to new faces during his time as Ireland boss and the former England and Lions coach knows it’s going to take a squad effort if Ireland are to finally smash past the quarter-final barrier at a World Cup.

“You know what? When it comes to the (2023) World Cup, I reckon we need around 40 players who are good enough to play knockout rugby. I’m talking about the quarter-final, semi-final, and final,” Farrell said.

“We know who those teams could be in the quarter-final, we need to find out about ourselves now, so therefore we can’t lose, we can’t lose.

Some guys on this tour will fall by the wayside, some guys on this tour will flourish that we didn’t think would flourish because of the extreme pressure. I have no doubt some guys who didn’t make the tour will have an unbelievable pre-season and start next season with a bang and work their way back into this.

“But we will find out a hell of a lot about ourselves on this tour and that’s why it is priceless to us.”

Advertisement

After playing down any concerns surrounding Ireland’s ability to deal with more powerful opposition, Farrell was keen to stress the value of touring. Ireland haven’t hit the road for a tour since visiting Australia under Joe Schmidt back in 2018, so this will be a new experience even for players who have already established themselves as key men under Farrell, such as Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris and James Lowe.

“It’s priceless for us, we will find out more about ourselves , who is going to front up and perform at a level that they probably didn’t think they could perform at. That’s what we’re after, pushing the boundaries,” Farrell explained.

Joe McCarthy is one of five uncapped players in the 40-man squad. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I don’t know if it is just about results, the scoreboard. I think it’s about us growing as a group, seeing how we deal with the pressure that is coming our way.

“We all know what’s coming, how we react to that and perform is key. If you asked any of the players, of course they want to win, but I want to see us grow as a group. I want to see all parts of our game grow, I want to see how we treat each other on and off the field, that’s going to stand us in great stead for the year ahead.”

As well as taking on the All Blacks three times, Ireland will also take in two games against the Maori All Blacks – fixtures which will offer Farrell the opportunity to dip a little deeper into his reserves. As well as bringing five uncapped players on tour, Farrell has also included a total of 12 players who have less than 10 Test caps to their name. Then you have the likes of Jordan Larmour, who hasn’t been seen in an Irish jersey since July of last year.

“The Maori game, they pick their side tomorrow and I’ve no doubt it will be an experienced side and a very tough side at that,” Farrell continued.

“So the guys that get the chance to wear the green shirt for the first time on tour will know that they’re in a game, and that’s what we want. We want to see them under pressure etc.

But as far as will there be a Maori side and then a Test side it won’t be like that. Forty (players) is not enough. People are going to have to back up and that’s going to be strange for some of them. How they handle that is going to be important to us as well. But people will get a chance to run twice a week on a high stage.

“We know what an emotional evening that’s going to be for the Maoris and people will put their hand up knowing they’ve got a chance to make the Test side.”

The five-game tour will provide a real test of Farrell’s squad depth – with Rónan Kelleher perhaps the most notable absentee in this regards.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The Leinster man has been Farrell’s first-choice hooker when fit, but misses out with a shoulder injury, with Dan Sheehan, Dave Heffernan and Rob Herring traveling as Ireland’s three hookers.

“In the Six Nations (he had) a similar type of injury that he’s out with now and it gave Dan a chance, and we’ve seen Dan grow because of that as well. I suppose Dan will put his hand up now with the hookers that we’ve got and try and grow on that experience. So it’s good for us going down the line.

“We’re gutted because Ronan’s never toured with us either. He toured with the Lions but didn’t play a match, and it’s different touring.

“It’s different going away from home. The atmosphere will be different. The pressure from the outside will be different. We wanted Rónan to experience that like the rest of us and unfortunately he can’t and he’s devastated not to be involved, but it gives other people a chance.”

Take your chance. That’s what it’s all about for the lucky 40.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!