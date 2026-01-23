Tottenham in talks with Liverpool over Scotland captain Andy Robertson

TOTTENHAM HAVE OPENED talks with Liverpool over the signing of Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Robertson has made 363 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from Hull in 2017 but has found his starting spot taken this season by summer recruit Milos Kerkez and has entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool vice-captain Robertson revealed earlier this months talks were still taking place with the club over a new deal, but it’s understood that Spurs have now entered preliminary discussions with their Premier League rivals over securing the services of the 31-year-old.

Atletico Madrid attempted last summer to sign Robertson, who opted to stay at Anfield but could now swap Merseyside for London.

Tottenham have struggled under Thomas Frank in recent months and first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie has been hampered by injury problems, which would open the door for Robertson to take on a fresh challenge and earn more regular football.

After being asked about his future last week, Robertson said: “It’s a difficult question to answer. I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there’s options to go.

“I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward.”

Spurs’ move for Robertson has occurred a day after they completed the transfer of 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos for €15 million (£13m).

Souza played 38 times for boyhood club Santos and was described as a player for “now but also for the future” by boss Frank.