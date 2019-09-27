This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another blow for Samoa as Ireland's opponents lose Bordeaux back-rower

Afa Amosa is facing a long lay-off after sustaining a knee injury during his side’s victory over Russia.

By AFP Friday 27 Sep 2019, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,650 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4827683

afa-amosa Afa Amosa playing for Bordeuax-Begles against Connacht in the European Challenge Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SAMOA BACK-ROWER Afa Amosa has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury suffered during the Rugby World Cup victory over Russia, the owner of his club Bordeaux-Begles Laurent Marti said today.

Amosa, 28, left the field during the 34-9 win after scoring the Pacific Islanders’ second try of the game.

“According to information received by the club’s doctor, Afa has suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial cruciate ligament is also damaged,” Marti said.

“He’s unavailable for 8-9 months, so season over. Our doctor is in the process of bringing him to France so we can carry out the surgery here. On a sporting level it’s a big loss,” he added. 

rugby-world-cup-2019-samoa-349-russia Amosa scoring a try for Russia against Samoa. Source: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Samoa head coach Steve Jackson said earlier in the day that uncapped Alamanda Motuga will replace Amosa in their World Cup squad and the seven-a-side specialist could feature in their next game in the tournament against Scotland on Monday.

The news is a further blow to Samoa, who will also be without Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo and London Irish hooker Motu Matu’u due to suspension when they play their final Pool A fixture against Ireland on 12 October.

Bordeaux-Begles sit second in the French Top 14 table and travel to Montpellier on Sunday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Due to Amosa’s absence, Marti’s outfit could extend Masalosalo Tutaia’s temporary World Cup cover contract to until the end of the season.

© – AFP, 2019  

– Updated at 16.23

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie