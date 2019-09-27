Another blow for Samoa as Ireland's opponents lose Bordeaux back-rower

Afa Amosa playing for Bordeuax-Begles against Connacht in the European Challenge Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SAMOA BACK-ROWER Afa Amosa has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury suffered during the Rugby World Cup victory over Russia, the owner of his club Bordeaux-Begles Laurent Marti said today.

Amosa, 28, left the field during the 34-9 win after scoring the Pacific Islanders’ second try of the game.

“According to information received by the club’s doctor, Afa has suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial cruciate ligament is also damaged,” Marti said.

“He’s unavailable for 8-9 months, so season over. Our doctor is in the process of bringing him to France so we can carry out the surgery here. On a sporting level it’s a big loss,” he added.

Amosa scoring a try for Russia against Samoa. Source: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Samoa head coach Steve Jackson said earlier in the day that uncapped Alamanda Motuga will replace Amosa in their World Cup squad and the seven-a-side specialist could feature in their next game in the tournament against Scotland on Monday.

The news is a further blow to Samoa, who will also be without Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo and London Irish hooker Motu Matu’u due to suspension when they play their final Pool A fixture against Ireland on 12 October.

Bordeaux-Begles sit second in the French Top 14 table and travel to Montpellier on Sunday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Due to Amosa’s absence, Marti’s outfit could extend Masalosalo Tutaia’s temporary World Cup cover contract to until the end of the season.

© – AFP, 2019

– Updated at 16.23

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!