Another Irish record for Daniel Wiffen in Stockholm

IN-FORM Daniel Wiffen broke a third Irish record this weekend while winning 800m Freestyle Gold at the Stockholm Open Swim Meet in Sweden.

The victory saw the 21-year-old post a second world top time and take two seconds off the Irish Senior Record of 7:46.32, finishing in 7:44.45; and he now leads the 2023 world rankings in the 800m and 1500m Freestyle.

Wiffen prevailed in a race that featured Olympic bronze medallist Mykhaylo Romanchuk, who had to settle for a silver medal as the Ukrainian posted a time of 7:47.12.

It continues a hugely impressive few days for Wiffen.

On Friday, he smashed a second and third Irish senior record while winning 1500m Freestyle Gold, having set a new 400m Freestyle Irish standard on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Armagh swimmer knocked over 15 seconds off his Irish record of 14:51.79, to 14:34.91; the fastest time in the world this season, just outside the European record of 14:33.10 and world record of 14:31.01 — it also made Wiffen the second fastest European ever in the event.

Wiffen is now set to compete in preparation meets in Europe ahead of the July World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which will be his first opportunity to post a qualification time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.