Ex-Ireland assistant Barry takes up coaching role with Portugal national team

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland coach Anthony Barry has linked back up with Roberto Martinez, joining the Portugal national team as their assistant head coach.

The Chelsea coach previously worked under Stephen Kenny, during which period he received significant praise, before departing for Belgium in 2022.

Advertisement

The42 reported two weeks ago that Barry would not be returning to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up, despite hopes that he would come back following the end of Martinez’s Belgian reign.

However, Barry will now link up with the Portuguese national side, continuing his partnership with the former Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton manager.

He announced the news on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Barry was replaced on the Ireland staff by John Eustace, who subsequently left to become the manager of Birmingham City.

The job has been vacant since then, with Kenny aiming to have the role filled ahead of next month’s international window which features the visit of France to Dublin.