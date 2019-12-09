This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish winger Forde hospitalised with four broken ribs and a punctured lung

The Limerick native suffered the injuries in Oxford United’s League One game over the weekend.

By Ben Blake Monday 9 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
Forde up against Norwich City's William Hondermarck.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

OXFORD UNITED WINGER Anthony Forde was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries over the weekend. 

The Limerick man, a former Republic of Ireland U21 international, was forced off after a collision at the end of the first half in their 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. 

26-year-old Forde was brought to John Radcliffe Hospital, where it was revealed he had broken four ribs — two of them twice — while also puncturing a lung. 

“It was just one of those things” Forde said. “I went in for a tackle and we collided and I knew straight away I was in trouble. I want to thank the pitchside medical team for their help and then everyone, from the ambulance team to the doctors and staff at the JR have been amazing.”

I’m not going to lie, it’s still very painful but we know what it is and we know there is no long term damage to my lung so hopefully it’s just a case of the ribs healing now.”

The player, who began his senior career with Wolves and signed for Oxford from Rotherham United last summer, is due to leave hospital over the next 48 hours. 

U’s head coach Karl Robinson added: “We are having as bad a run of luck with injuries as I have known in my career and at one stage on Saturday we had seven midfielders out of action.

“Fordy was really struggling and that’s not nice for the other lads to see but we know he is in good hands and they will just keep an eye on him for a day or two before he goes home and starts his recovery.

“We won’t set a time scale on that, it’s far too early for that, it’s just good news that everything has been diagnosed clearly and now we can seek specialist advice on how to help Fordy get back to full fitness.”

About the author:

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

