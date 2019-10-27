This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘People have the wrong idea about Anthony’ - Solskjaer backs Martial to be United’s no.9

Roy Keane wants Manchester United to sign Harry Kane but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Anthony Martial can perform the same role.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,027 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4869364
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Anthony Martial.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Anthony Martial.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Anthony Martial.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER firmly believes Anthony Martial can be the striker Manchester United have been told to sign.

United have scored no more than a single goal in 12 of their 13 matches this season since allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter.

Former captain Roy Keane advised United to “go and get” Tottenham star Harry Kane but, in the fit-again Martial, manager Solskjaer feels he already has the solution.

The French forward scored the winner against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League and should lead the line in the Premier League trip to Norwich City on Sunday.

“I’ve heard what some people have said about us being short of a genuine number nine, but Anthony has absolutely ­everything in his locker to take that role,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He can be a target man, he’s quick, he’s technical, and one of the reasons he wanted to stay here was because I told him I saw him as a central striker.

“I don’t think people ­outside the club realise how good this lad is, but the players in the dressing room know.

“When we are talking about how we are going to score goals, they say, ‘We will just give the ball to Anthony.’

“He has the confidence of his team-mates and his manager ­because we see him every day in training.”

Martial’s decisive spot-kick in Serbia capped a welcome to the return to the starting XI following a problematic thigh strain.

The 23-year-old will now be relied upon to help resurrect United’s season, giving him the chance to answer the critics who have previously questioned his attitude.

Solskjaer said: “People have the wrong idea about Anthony. He is a lad who enjoys life and always has a smile on his face. I know some people will be surprised by that because he is ­always being criticised for having poor body language.

“But he is happy again. He always wanted to be Manchester United’s number nine and he’s got his number back. We’ve missed him for the last eight weeks.

“We hoped to have him back earlier and he was so desperate to play that he really pushed his recovery and ended up having a small recurrence.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie