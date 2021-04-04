BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Advertisement

Solskjaer fears knee injury could end Martial's season

The 25-year-old limped out of France’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan last weekend.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,943 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400792
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Image: PA
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old limped out of France’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan last weekend, and didn’t make the United squad for this evening’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Solskjaer said he expects to be without the United forward for a key period.

“Unfortunately he’s sprained his knee with France,” the United boss told MUTV.

“It’s always when they go away on internationals, you’ve fingers crossed and you hope that they’re going to come back fit.

“Paul (Pogba) played in all three games – 30, 60, 90 minutes – so that was a boost for us but losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when the reports and signals are from there that it wasn’t serious but it looks a bad one, yeah.”

In a further update to BT Sport, Solskjaer said: “He sprained his knee with France and it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.

“But we hope to get him back before the end of the season but we’re not sure.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie