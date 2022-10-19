Former Ireland international Anthony Pilkington announces retirement from football

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Anthony Pilkington has announced his retirement from football, saying this is the “biggest and toughest decision of my life so far.”

Pilkington, 34, earned nine caps for Ireland and also enjoyed stints with various English clubs in his career including Cardiff City, Norwich City, Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Stockport County.

In 2021, he joined Fleetwood Town following a one-year spell in India where he played under Robbie Fowler for East Bengal.

In a message posted on his Twitter page today, Pilkington said:

“It all started 16 years ago after a cold Wednesday night at Gigg Lane playing non-league football against FC United for Atherton Collieries in the North West Counties Division. We won 3-0 and I scored the hat-trick that changed my life forever.”

“Today, here I am making the biggest and toughest decision of my life so far, I will be retiring from the beautiful game.

“I am so grateful for all of the opportunities and memories the game has given me.

“As a young boy all I ever wanted to do was play football. So to go on and play internationally for the Republic of Ireland and also in the Premier League against the best players in the world really was a dream come true!

“I would like to thank the most important people in my life. My wife Jojo; my kids Alfie and Luca; my Mum, Dad and brother. All of them have been my biggest fans throughout my entire career, through every up and down, coming to every game up and down the country.

“Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made to allow me to follow my dreams.”

