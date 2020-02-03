This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland underage international leaves West Ham for League One side

20-year-old striker Anthony Scully has joined Lincoln City on an 18-month deal.

By Ben Blake Monday 3 Feb 2020, 5:55 PM
Image: Twitter/Lincoln City
Image: Twitter/Lincoln City

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Anthony Scully has joined League One outfit Lincoln City on a permanent deal from West Ham. 

The 20-year-old has been in fabulous scoring form for the Hammers’ U23s since making the switch from midfield to striker — bagging 14 goals and five assists in 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy this term. 

Scully’s performances saw him earn the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September, while he was also nominated the following month.  

A son of Dubliner Tony Scully, who played for a raft of clubs in England including Manchester City, QPR and Cambridge United, the London-born youngster has now signed up with the Imps on an 18-month contract. 

anthony-scully-after-the-game The forward is capped for Ireland up to U19 level. Source: Georgi Dimitrov/INPHO

At Sincil Bank, he will have fellow Irish players Conor Coventry (also on loan from West Ham), Zack Elbouzedi, Cian Bolger and Lee Freklington as team-mates. 

Lincoln City currently sit 14th in the third tier of English football. 

Scully has been capped at U19 for the Republic of Ireland and although he was called up to the U21 squad for the most recent qualifiers by Stephen Kenny, he has yet to make his debut at that level. 

