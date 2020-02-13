This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England dealt fresh injury blow ahead of clash with Ireland

Anthony Watson is out of the Twickenham game and may yet miss the entire Six Nations.

By AFP Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:53 PM
By AFP Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:53 PM
Anthony Watson touches down for England in their 2019 World Cup game with Australia.
Image: David Davies
Anthony Watson touches down for England in their 2019 World Cup game with Australia.
Anthony Watson touches down for England in their 2019 World Cup game with Australia.
Image: David Davies

ANTHONY WATSON MAY miss the whole of the Six Nations after England coach Eddie Jones ruled him out of next week’s game with Ireland.

The Bath wing was set to start in the tournament opener against France but was withdrawn the day before the team announcement because of a calf problem.

Watson also missed last Saturday’s Calcutta Cup win away to Scotland and Jones has now confirmed he will be sidelined from the Twickenham clash with Ireland on 23 February. 

“Anthony Watson is still a couple of weeks away,” Jones told reporters at England’s training base in London on Thursday.

After the Ireland match, England are at home to Wales on 7 March before the World Cup finalists finish their Six Nations campaign away to Italy a week later.

Watson, 25, has suffered with injuries for two years following successive Achilles problems and knee trouble.

The British and Irish Lion’s last appearance for club or country was in Bath’s 25-19 defeat by Harlequins on 10 January.

Meanwhile Jones said centres Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade could be fit to face Ireland.

Tuilagi suffered a groin strain against France but is on the verge of returning to full training, while Slade is nearing a full recovery from the ankle injury he sustained in late December.

“Manu is looking very good. Very promising. He should be in full training by the start of next week,” Jones said.

“Henry Slade ran today (Thursday) and we’ve yet to get a medical report. It’s definitely promising but too early to say whether he will be all right for Ireland or not,” the Australian added.

England are currently fourth in the table, having been beaten 24-17 by France in Paris before defeating Scotland 13-6 at a windswept Murrayfield.

© – AFP 2020  

AFP

