France captain Dupont returns to training after seven-month injury layoff

FRANCE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont made his first tentative steps towards a return to the rugby field when he reported for training on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in March.

The 28-year-old, who was World Player of the Year in 2021 and World Sevens Player of the Year in 2024, has been out of action since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament seven months ago during France’s 42–27 victory over Ireland in the Six Nations.

A source at his Top 14 club Toulouse said that Dupont joined his teammates for some warming up exercises before training alone, away from the rest of the team.

No time has been given for Dupont’s return to action although he and Toulouse staff have indicated it will not be until December at the earliest.

That rules him out of France’s Autumn internationals against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

