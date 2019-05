Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA LEGEND Anton O’Toole has passed away at the age of 68.

The Templeogue Synge Street clubman won four All-Ireland medals under Kevin Heffernan, during a golden period for the county between 1974 and 1983.

Known as ‘The Blue Panther’, O’Toole, later went on to manage his club.

It is with sadness this morning that we report the passing of the great Anton O’Toole . Our condolences to his family and all his many friends from all of us at TSS. More to follow ... pic.twitter.com/R7wHXeJ5sP — Templeogue Synge St (@Tempsyngest) May 17, 2019 Source: Templeogue Synge St /Twitter

A half forward, O’Toole won three All Stars in a glittering career in the blue of Dublin.

More to follow