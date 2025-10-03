'I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too' - Antony

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony says he was treated with “a lack of respect” and “rudeness” after being frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

The 25-year-old Brazil international was part of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ at United of players deemed surplus to requirements and available for sale in the summer.

He ultimately joined Spanish side Real Betis, who he had initially played for on loan in the second half of last season.

Antony told ESPN Brasil he “takes responsibility” for his move to United not working out as he wanted, but has expressed discontent at how certain individuals treated him at Old Trafford.

“I’m not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won’t mention anyone’s name here,” he said.

“But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a ‘good morning’, a ‘good afternoon’.

“Not even that. But, anyway, that’s in the past, I won’t give much importance to these things. Now I’m here, at Betis, I’m living here, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Antony joined United from Ajax for an initial £82.1million (€94m) in 2022 but failed to live up to his potential. However, he appears rejuvenated at Betis and starred in their recent 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.

Asked about his time at United, Antony said: “I am a man who accepts my responsibilities.

“I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance. I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn’t play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn’t return to the national team for nothing.

“I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself.”