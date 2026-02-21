Antrim stun Cork for historic win away to All-Ireland finalists

FOR A QUARTER of a century post World War Two, Antrim and Dublin were the dominant powers in the world of camogie, sharing the championship every year between 1941 and 1968.

Antrim picked up the 1967 All-Ireland after putting five goals past Cork in the semi-final and it’s debatable whether or not the Saffrons have enjoyed a more meaningful result against the Rebels between that semi-final and today’s Centra National League game at MTU Cork, where Nicole McAtamney and Aimee Ferris scored goals to edge last year’s Division 1B champions into a narrow two-point win.

Cork lined out with just three of the side that contested last year’s All-Ireland senior final but they paid a heavy price for that decision and relegation is now very much on the table for Cork, who still have ferociously tough games against Kilkenny, Tipperary and Galway to come.

Antrim roared out to an early 0-6 to 0-1 lead on the back of frees from McAtamney and a neat Eabha McAllister score, but there were still no alarm bells ringing for Cork, who were playing into a fiercely strong lead.

Two Emma Murphy points either side of a Cliona O’Callaghan goal chance that was saved by Caitriona Graham suggested Cork working their way back into the game and the Rebels were still favoured at half time, trailing by 0-8 to 0-5.

McAtamney and Orlaith Cahalane traded goals as Cork took their first lead of the game with 48 minutes played, but Aimee Ferris raised a green flag three minutes later and from then on, Antrim’s desire to secure a historic result and Cork’s lack of senior experience led to a memorable 2-10 to 1-11 win that blows the top tier of the Centra League wide open.

Kilkenny are now top of the table after they defended home advantage against Tipperary, the hard work done in the first half when they racked up an 0-11 to 0-2 interval lead playing on soft ground and with the Freshford breeze behind them. Asha McHardy’s reputation as one of the game’s rising stars will be burnished by another incredible performance where she hit 0-6 from play, including three in a row late in the first half when Kilkenny put their stamp on the game.

Tipperary's Niamh Treacy and Maria Brennan of Kilkenny. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Two Eimear McGrath frees either side of a Róisín Howard point reduced the gap to five with ten minutes to play but that was as good as it got for Tipperary, who couldn’t draw any closer against their neighbours.

Advertisement

In Division 1B, the meeting of Clare and Wexford was moved to Parteen where Lorna McNamara’s freetaking was crucial to Clare picking up a seven-point win over Wexford.

Despite leaving three goal chances behind them, Clare were 0-12 to 0-4 in front at the break and never looked like being reeled in with Abby Walsh and Claire Hehir dominating from half-back. Linda Bolger and Chloe Cash did the bulk of the scoring for Wexford, contributing 0-6 between them.

In Kilcormac, Fianait Dooley and Mairéad Teehan goaled to keep Offaly level at half-time after hurling into the wind against Limerick, but they failed to push on as a second half goal from Sarah O’Brien and five from play from Rebecca Delee gave Limerick a 1-15 to 2-9 win.

It was equally as close in Liatroim where Down got the only goal of the game to edge out Dublin by 1-10 to 0-10.

Centra National League Results

Division 1A

Cork 1-11 Antrim 2-10

Kilkenny 0-15 Tipperary 0-10

Division 1B

Down 1-10 Dublin 0-10

Offaly 2-9 Limerick 1-15

Clare 0-15 Wexford 0-9

Division 2

Meath 1-11 Kerry 2-10

Kerry 0-11 Laois 0-11

Carlow 0-10 Westmeath 3-8

Division 3A

Wicklow 1-1 Kildare 0-16

Roscommon 0-12 Armagh 3-11

Division 3B

Donegal 4-6 Monaghan 6-6

******