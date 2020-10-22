Antrim hit with five more positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup

Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup opener will go ahead as scheduled.

Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup opener will go ahead as scheduled.

ANTRIM’S HURLERS WILL fulfil Sunday’s Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Westmeath despite a further five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in their setup.

In total five players and a member of the Saffrons’ backroom staff have now tested positive, while another player is currently self-isolating.

Covid-19 first hit the Antrim squad on Monday when a player tested positive after feeling unwell.

Three players were subsequently deemed to be close contacts and were tested, returning two positives and one negative.

The GAA’s rapid testing protocol was then implemented on Tuesday, with tests carried out on all team personnel involved in last Sunday’s Division 2A final win over Kerry.

“Test results have now been returned with two more players and one backroom staff testing positive,” the Antrim county board said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We wish these individuals a speedy recovery.

“In total six players (five positive and one self-isolating) and one member of the backroom team are affected.”

They added: “While Covid and injuries will result in depleted squad numbers, we in Antrim have confidence in all panel members and we put our best foot forward on Sunday aiming for a victory on the pitch while also upholding the integrity of the competition in a sporting manner.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!