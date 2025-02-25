Back-to-back Meath All-Ireland winner pens AFL deal with Richmond

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Aoibhín Cleary has signed for AFL club Richmond on a two-year deal, becoming the side’s first Irish AFLW recruit.

Cleary, who was named Meath captain this year, was part of the Meath team who achieved back-to-back All-Ireland glory in 2021 and 2022. Cleary, who made her Meath debut at 16 in 2016, won an All-Star in both victorious seasons.

She follows the path of Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally who are also playing in the AFLW with North Melbourne and Fremantle respectively.

“We are delighted to be able to give Aoibhín an AFLW opportunity for the next two seasons,” said Richmond AFLW Recruiting Manager Trent Mosbey, who also noted that the club has been scouting Cleary for the past three years.

“The strengths in her game will translate well to AFLW- such as her speed, endurance, agility, running patterns and high-end work rate.

“We have been impressed by Aoibhín’s capacity to transition up and back the field. Aoibhin has also demonstrated an overhead marking ability and clean hands, her kicking skills on both feet also really caught our eye.

“She has the ability to defend, apply pressure, to win one-on-ones and has illustrated competitiveness, aggression and physicality which has been impressive to see.”

Cleary added:

“I am so grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge,” she said.

“There are a lot of things I am looking forward to, including learning a new game, playing in a whole new team dynamic, and experiencing life as a professional athlete.

“I can’t wait.”