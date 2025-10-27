'Not many players can strike a ball like that... Sometimes we need to be reminded of it'

KATIE MCCABE is set to win her 100th cap as Ireland take on Belgium on Tuesday in the Nations League play-off second leg encounter in Leuven.

But her 99th appearance will be hard to top.

McCabe was the driving force behind Ireland’s 4-2 victory against the Red Flames on Friday at the Aviva Stadium.

The Arsenal put her team ahead from the penalty spot, fired in the delivery for the second goal that rebounded into the net off the Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard, before scoring Ireland’s sweetly struck third goal to round off a hugely impressive individual performance.

Many of Ireland’s best moments in the game emanated from set pieces, and as Newcastle star Aoife Mannion pointed out afterwards, that is another area where McCabe is key.

“[Belgium have] got great height on their team — really, really good height,” says Mannion. “I noticed when I was walking out in the tunnel, I thought: ‘Oh my goodness, these are really tall, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a trait that you’d expect [being vulnerable to set pieces].

“I think that for me, 90% of set pieces are all about delivery, and with someone like Katie McCabe over the ball, you always give yourself a chance, and you’ve got great headers in the box like Caitlin Hayes and so on.

“So we looked a threat, and we got loads of set pieces, and I think that that gave us a bit of momentum.”

There was a noticeable confidence to Ireland’s play.

Even when they experienced the setback of Tessa Wullaert’s equaliser, the hosts promptly responded with three goals in 12 minutes to take a big step towards promotion to League A.

It was the captain, more than anyone, who inspired this second-half flourish.

“I mean, Katie’s world-class,” says Mannion. “She’s won the Champions League. She probably carries a lot of expectations on her shoulders. She’s a very fitting captain in terms of performances, and sometimes people forget that, and then you see what she can produce, and I think people remember just how good she is. So on a personal note, I’m really, really pleased for her.”

And is there a feeling within the squad that people sometimes take McCabe for granted?

“I think not many players can strike a ball like that, even me in the game watching it, you’re like: ‘Oh my goodness, it’s so hard to produce that level of quality.’ So, for me as a player, as a teammate, if I take it for granted, then everyone must take it for granted. Sometimes, we need to be reminded of it.”

Marissa Sheva and Chloe Mustaki also paid tribute to the Kilnamanagh native.

“What a performance,” says Sheva. “I mean, world-class player. She steps up every single time we need her to, so kudos to her, great game.

“You can always count on her, honestly, world-class. And the third goal [Ireland scored] when it came was crucial as well, because [Belgium] were starting to play a bit better when we got the third goal.”

“She’s a big personality, a big player, a world-class player,” adds Mustaki. “It’s a privilege to be in the dressing room with her and to play alongside her. You saw the quality that she brought tonight. It’s a bit of magic. She’s fantastic to have on the team.”

For Mustaki, watching McCabe's rise in close quarters has been particularly poignant.

The pair grew up together, as they were regular fixtures in various underage teams.

"What an unbelievable player. To have just turned 30 and to [nearly] have 100 caps under her belt is just fantastic. I've played with Katie my whole career. We're the same age. It's been a privilege to see her development and to see her become one of the best players in the world. I'm absolutely delighted for her, and I hope it's a memorable night for her on Tuesday.

"Since 11 or 12 years of age, [we've been] playing for Leinster together. I'm really happy for her. She deserves it all. She's worked hard. She's moved away from home really early in her career, which would have been tough for her. She's reaping the rewards now."