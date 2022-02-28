Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Monday 28 February 2022
Limerick's Ardscoil Rís set-up All-Ireland semi-final place against Wexford side

Presentation College, Athenry fell by six points in tonight’s All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling quarter-final.

By John Fallon Monday 28 Feb 2022, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,292 Views 0 Comments
2020 Clare minor Niall O’Farrell top-scored for And Scoil Rís.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 1-18

Presentation College, Athenry 1-12

John Fallon reports from Dangan

ARDSCOIL RÍS FROM Limerick finished strongly to book an All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling semi-final date with Good Counsel of New Ross next weekend after this hard-fought win at Dangan in Galway.

The sides were level four times in the second-half but the Limerick school came good and reeled off six points without reply to advance after a good contest in front of a big crowd at the NUI Galway complex.

The original clash between these two sides was abandoned last Saturday week when a Presentation College player suffered a serious head injury in an accidental collision. The player is making a full recovery and was with his team for this game but did not play.

There was an edge to proceedings throughout a good game with the Athenry college building up a 1-7 to 1-3 lead in the opening quarter.

Aaron Niland, the 15-year old brother of Galway senior Evan, struck 1-3 from play in that time, while at the other end the impressive David Kennedy found the net.

The accuracy of Niall O’Farrell from placed balls was key to the Ardscoil Rís recovery, with centre-back Vince Harrington also prominent and they got back on level terms before a free from Niland edged Presentation College 1-9 to 1-8 in front at the break.

Shane O’Brien was the key figure in the second-half with the Kilmallock clubman landing four from play, levelling the game inside a minute of the restart.

The sides then exchanged points three times in the third quarter but Presentation College failed to score from play after the restart and Ardscoil Rís pulled away in the final segment, shooting six points without reply to advance.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Niall O’Farrell 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), David Kennedy 1-2, Shane O’Brien 0-4, Jack Golden 0-2, Rian O’Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Presentation College: Aaron Niland 1-4 (0-1f), Gavin Lee 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), Tiarnán Leen 0-1, Darragh McCartin 0-1.

Ardscoil Rís

1 Seimi Gully (Clonlara)

2 Evan O’Leary (Ahane), 3 John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4 Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge)

5 Brian O’Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), 6 Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), 7 Michael Gavin (Ballybrown)

8 JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), 9 Rian O’Byrne (Crecora-Manister)

10 Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 11 Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 17 Jack Golden (Monaleen)

18 Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 14 Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton), 15 David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge).

Subs: 25 Riain McNamara (Cratloe) for O’Keeffe (45), 13 Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for Stritch (46), 19 Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret) for Flynn (57).

Presentation College

1 Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2 Conor Lawless (Athenry), 3 Cian Shaughnessy (Turloughmore), 4 Cian Donoghue (Clarinbridge)

5 Luke Martyn (Clarinbridge), 6 Tiarnán Leen (Craughwell), 7 Darragh McCartin (Craughwell)

8 Liam Leen (Clarinbridge), 9 Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore)

10 Thady Moran (Abbeyknockmoy), 11 Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 12 Oisin Quirke (Craughwell)

13 Ryan O’Donnell (Athenry), 14 Eanna Brady (Athenry), 15 Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: 17 Adam Stewart (Craughwell) for McCartin (51), 29 Conor Rooney (Craughwell) for Quirke (53), 19 Shaun Gilligan (Craughwell) for O’Donnell (55).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).

John Fallon
