28-year-old Malaysian pro golfer Arie Irawan found dead in hotel room

MALAYSIAN PROFESSIONAL GOLFER Arie Irawan has died at the age of 28 in China, where he was competing in the Sanya Championship.

A PGA Tour statement said Irawan was found dead in his hotel room on the resort island of Hainan on Sunday morning.

“Early indications his death was from natural causes. The coroner has not completed his report,” the PGA Tour statement said.

Irawan had been competing in the PGA Tour Series-China’s Sanya Championship, where he missed the 36-hole cut but had remained on-site.

According to the PGA Tour, “His roommate, American Kevin Techakanokboon, who had already awoken and was getting ready for his final round, noticed Irawan was unresponsive in his bed.”

“This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China,” said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China executive director.

Irawan, who attended the University of Tulsa on a golf scholarship, turned professional in 2013 and won two Asian Developmental Tour events in his seven-year career.

Organisers cancelled the final round in Hainan out of respect for Irawan’s family, with American Trevor Sluman declared the winner.

- © AFP, 2019

