Rob Finnerty points for dramatic last-play Galway win over Armagh

Galway 3-12

Armagh 0-20

GALWAY’S ABILITY TO just hang in there and tough it out was rewarded when they came with a late scoring flourish to get their first points of the campaign, while inflicting a first defeat upon Armagh.

In a frantic final ten minutes, Matthew Tierney’s goal was a hammer blow for Armagh that followed a scoring spurt between the 55th and 58th minutes when Galway notched up four unanswered points to leave it 2-10 to 0-14 in their favour.

It was a position that you wonder if they deserved. For so much of this game Armagh looked the better side. But last weekend they ran up a tally of 1-27 against Monaghan without the help of a single two-point score.

They got one two-pointer here, a free from Oisín O’Neill, but they also were close enough to Galway goalkeeper Conor Gleeson to fist seven points. A remarkable figure in itself, but surely an indication that there were goal chances, or at the least, half-chances.

At times it looked as if there was no difference between this game at the fag-end of January, and a championship game, such was the commitment and speed of both teams.

Being frank though, it looked as if Armagh had taken up where they left off against Monaghan last week with a series of brilliantly worked points coming from gorgeous assists. Not to mention putting Conor Gleeson under severe pressure off the tee.

But Galway are an obstinate lot. Much like the previous week against Mayo when it looked like it might get ugly, they just hung on and they got the breaks at critical times.

Their first goal arrived on 14 minutes which was a well-worked move finished to the net by Kieran Molloy who eschewed the fashion and trend to square to the supporting runner across the face of goal, and instead blasted a shot that Blaine Hughes could only parry to the net.

Armagh took this is a signal to double down their efforts and hit six of the next seven scores. They were aided in this period by a black card for Ciaran Mulhearn who blocked off a run by the indefatigable Jarly Óg Burns.

Soon after, Kieran Molloy also entered referee Barry Cassidy’s notebook but he was some clemency with a yellow card, replaced soon after by Paraic Joyce who wasn’t in the mood for taking chances on a combustible evening.

Armagh might have had a goal straight after when Ross McQuillan floated a raking delivery to Conor Turbitt who looked to have got off his shot but was blocked down impressively by Jack Glynn.

Conor Turbitt is blocked down by Jack Glynn. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Galway kicked into life, though they owed somewhat to fortune. Armagh committed a breach and Rob Finnerty kicked for a two-pointer. It looked to be dropping short and while Fionn McDonagh was a distraction for Hughes, it bounced into the net.

The breach in itself left Armagh furious, with manager Kieran McGeeney criticising the ‘shocking’ nature of it, given that Joe McElroy was coming over to tell the line he was unable to continue.

Further points from a Finnerty free and substitute Cillian McDaid left Galway 2-5 to 0-10 ahead.

The first ten minutes of the second half felt like a reprieve of the pace of the first. But it soon ignited when Galway started rolling some stellar talent such as Shane Walsh, Cillian McDaid and Matthew Tierney – all of whom scored – off the bench.

Others to gain game time, such as Shay McGlinchey, showed rich promise.

But even given that previously mentioned Galway scoring burst in the middle of the second half, Armagh came once again with Burns, Tiernan Kelly and Jason Duffy all fisting points over while Oisín O’Neill clipped over a two-point free.

It was all set up for drama. Matthew Tierney started the ball rolling with a give and go from Rob Finnerty and drilled a shot to the net to go one up.

It was O’Neill who equalised with one minute left.

The final kickout from Gleeson would be critical and Cillian McDaid was the man to grab the break.

Galway substitute Shane McGrath was fouled by Ross McQuillan. He tried a solo and go, but McQuillan insisted on tackling him yet.

Referee Barry Cassidy brought the ball forward to the 20-metre line and with the sides all level, Rob Finnerty had all the time in the world to stroke over and take both points back down the road to Connacht.

Advertisement

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 1-6 (0-2f), Kieran Molly 1-0, Matthew Tierney 1-0, Finnian Ó Laoi 0-2, Fionn McDonagh, Shay McGlinchey, Cillian McDaid, Shane McGrath, Shane Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: Oisín O’Neill 0-6, (1x 2point free, 0-1f), Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns 0-3 each, Oisin Conaty 0-2, Cian McConville 0-2 (0-1f), Tiernan Kelly, Fergal O’Brien, Conor Turbitt, Jason Duffy 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Barna) 2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

10. Liam Silke (Corofin) 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin) 8. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) 19. Mattius Barrett (Lettermore)

5. Finnian Ó Laoi (Spiddal) 11. Ciaran Mulhern (Mountbellew-Moylough) 12. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

13. Fionn McDonagh (Moycullen) 14. Rob Finnery (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 15. Oisín McDonagh (Lettermore)

Subs:

21. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey) for O’Flaherty (28m)

9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) for Molly (28m)

20. Shay McGlichey (Tuam Stars) for Barrett (HT)

25. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud) for Mulhern (47m)

17. Brian Cogger (Corofin) for Ó Laoi (53m)

23. Shane McGrath (Dunmore) for McDonagh (60m)

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 3. Gareth Murphy (Killeavey) 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Callum O’Neill (Belleek) 9. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s)

10. Fergal O’Brien (Mullghaban) 11. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann) 12. Greg McCabe (Camlough)

13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen) 14. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 15. Oisín Conaty (Tír na nÓg)

Subs:

18. Tomás McCormick (Annaghmore) for McElroy (33m)

19. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for Turbitt (60m)

21. Ethan Rafferty (Grange) for O’Brien (66m)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)