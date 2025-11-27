Armagh-Tyrone opener the standout game as GAA 2026 football draws are made

ARMAGH WILL FACE Tyrone in the Ulster preliminary round next year, the standout tie that emerged from this evening’s 2026 GAA provincial senior football championship draws.
The 2024 and 2021 All-Ireland senior winners clashed in the Ulster semi-final last April with Armagh winning 0-23 to 0-22 in a classic encounter in Clones.
The winners of that tie next season will take on Fermanagh, while reigning Ulster champions Donegal face a quarter-final against Down.
All-Ireland champions Kerry will meet Clare at the Munster semi-final stage in a repeat of this year’s final in the province. Cork are on the opposite side of the draw and will play Limerick in a quarter-final tie.
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.
Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
In Connacht, Galway’s bid to win a fifth straight provincial senior title will see them begin with a semi-final against Sligo or Leitrim. Mayo and Roscommon could be on course for a semi-final clash if both win their respective overseas ties against London and New York.
Reigning Leinster football champions Louth will play Wexford in their quarter-final. Ger Brennan will begin championship life as Dublin boss against Carlow or Wicklow, while All-Ireland semi-finalists Meath will play Westmeath or Longford.
Louth's captain Sam Mulroy and Niall McDonnell with the Delaney Cup.
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Here are the draws in full:
2026 GAA SFC Draw
Connacht
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
*****
Leinster
First Round
Quarter-finals
*****
Munster
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
*****
Ulster
Preliminary round
Quarter-finals
