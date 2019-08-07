This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal agree deal for Tierney, closing in on Luiz - reports

A double swoop could see the Gunners’ defence considerably strengthened ahead of the new season.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4756707
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney could be on his way to London.
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney could be on his way to London.
Image: Jeff Holmes

ARSENAL COULD BOLSTER their defence significantly in the final 24 hours before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday with the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, according to reports.

Scottish left-back Tierney has been a target all summer for the Gunners, who have had two bids previously rejected by Celtic.

However, Tierney, who sat out Celtic’s 1-1 draw with CFR Cluj in Romania on Wednesday as he recovers from a hernia operation, is set to travel to London after the clubs finally agreed on the payment structure of a £25 million move according to widespread reports.

“I’ve said the last few days it wouldn’t surprise me,” Celtic boss Neil Lennon told the BBC on the possibility of losing Tierney.

If he goes, he goes with everyone’s best wishes. He’s an outstanding talent and a great kid.”

Arsenal’s long search for centre-back cover could also be resolved on Thursday should Luiz move across London from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old did not train with the rest of his Chelsea teammates on Wednesday.

“If we can on the last day, we will try to sign another centre-back, but one who has the capacity to help us,” said Arsenal coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.

And their defence was further weakened by the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

© – AFP 2019

