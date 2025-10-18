Calandagan claims Champion Stakes crown, Aidan O'Brien wins with Mission Central

CALANDAGAN WAS ALL class to stride to a smart success in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The 15-8 French raider, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and owned by the Aga Khan Studs, was ridden by Mickael Barzalona in a quality field of 11.

John and Thady Gosden’s Ombudsman was the 13-8 favourite and the two horses were at the fore in the home straight, but it was Calandagan who held the upper hand to prevail by two and a quarter lengths, upgrading last year’s second place behind Anmaat.

Ombudsman was second with 28-1 shot Almaqam a further length and three-quarters back in third.

Mission Central bounced back from a disappointing run last time out to win the inaugural running of the Qipco British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes at Ascot.

Having won two in a row earlier in the season, Aidan O’Brien dropped him down to five furlongs for the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

Taken off his feet there, he stepped back up to six furlongs for this and he had the race won from a long way out.

Christophe Soumillon sent him clear with well over a furlong to run and while he idled close home, the 5-1 chance held off the fast-finishing Ardisia by half a length with 11-10 favourite Words Of Truth back in third.

Mission Central is now a 5-1 shot with Coral for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, with O’Brien confirming Del Mar as the next port of call.