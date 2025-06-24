Athlone Town drawn to face Cardiff in Champions League qualifying

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE been drawn to face Cardiff City in their first-ever Women’s Champions League fixture.

The draw took place in Nyon today, with the sides squaring off in a first qualifying round semi-final in Group 5 on Wednesday, 30 July. The winners take on ZNK Agram of Croatia in the final on Saturday, 3 August where a place in the second round of qualifying is up for grabs.

Athlone Town were crowned Women’s Premier Division champions for the first time last season and are the only side who remain unbeaten this season, holding a one-point lead on Shelbourne at the top of the table.

