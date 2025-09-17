Athlone Town face uphill battle to revive Europa Cup dream in Lissywollen

ANOTHER HISTORIC EUROPEAN night awaits in Athlone — along with a big ask.

Athlone Town welcome Glasgow City to Lissywollen in the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup first qualifying round, trailing 3-0 after last week’s first leg.

Live – Uefa Women’s Europa Cup first qualifying round, second leg: Athlone Town v Glasgow City, 7.30pm, LOITV

It was a frustrating night at a rain-sodden Petershill Park; a difficult week compounded after the shock, acrimonious departure of former manager Colin Fortune.

Goals from Amy Anderson, Linda Motlhalo and Lisa Forrest — all assisted by the excellent Sofia Määttä — put Glasgow City firmly in control, but Athlone interim boss John Sullivan hailed a “very good performance” afterwards.

The Women’s Premier Division champions were right in the game for large spells and had their chances, but Glasgow were classy and clinical as their European experience told.

Athlone bounced back with a 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, booking their place in their fourth successive FAI Cup final.

The same XI started on both occasions, and they now face their fourth game in 12 days.

It has been a hectic period as the Midlanders maintain their domestic double dream and European adventure, with managerial upheaval thrown into the mix.

Athlone interim manager John Sullivan with Kate Slevin. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

As they made their Champions League debut on 30 July — five years on from their inception in 2020 — Fortune remembered famous European nights in the town in the 1970s and 80s.

He then oversaw two more, as emphatic wins over Cardiff City and ŽNK Agram saw Athlone become the first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to progress from the first qualifying round.

Icelandic champions Breiðablik ended their Champions League hopes after a 3-1 defeat in the Netherlands, but a 2-0 win over ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (AKA Red Star Belgrade) secured a qualifying spot in the inaugural Europa Cup.

The next day, Athlone drew Glasgow City and would have been relatively happy to be pitted against opposition familiar to Irish women’s football.

The following Sunday was very different, however, as Fortune stepped down, hours after a crucial league win over Shamrock Rovers and three days out from their first leg against Glasgow.

Amidst a messy fallout, midfielder Sarah Rice spoke about moving on, focusing on the next game and “navigating the challenge together”.

“There wasn’t one bit of chaos within the group,” said Sullivan, who took the reins having worked with the men’s team and previously served as DLR Waves assistant coach.

“They’re calm, collected. They’re an amazing group, they’re so united that not one person can ever derail that. They’ve got their game face, their game plan. It’s their journey.”

And so it continues.

Athlone face an uphill battle if they are to keep their European run alive, but whatever happens, it’s one they can be proud of.

It’s a tall order, particularly with a heavy schedule and light squad, but an early goal could set the cat among the pigeons. Backed by vocal home support, their attacking triple threat of Kelly Brady, Madie Gibson and Róisín Molloy will be key.

Glasgow are yet to concede in Scottish league action this season, but Athlone exposed defensive frailties and went close last week. If they can take their chances, disrupt the visitors, and lock down key players like Finnish winger Määttä, it could be a better night.

Erin McLaughlin (left) and Emily Whelan. Glasgow City. Glasgow City.

City come to Lissywollen having continued their 100% start to the Scottish Women’s Premier League season with a 1-0 win at Hamilton Academical on Sunday. Leanne Ross’s side played most of the second half with 10 players after a sending-off, Natalia Wróbel’s 22nd-minute goal decisive in the end.

They rotated their squad, with their Irish internationals involved: Emily Whelan started and threatened with several chances, Erin McLaughlin was an unused substitute.

While Whelan featured off the bench in last week’s first leg, McLaughlin played 70 minutes. The Donegal midfielder is now relishing a game on home soil.

“It’s amazing that me and Emily will get the chance to play for Glasgow City back home. To go back and play in Ireland is not something we thought we’d get the chance to do after moving away.