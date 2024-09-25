Athlone edge closer to title as Wexford win takes them five points clear

A BRENDA TABE double has edged Athlone Town closer to the Women’s League of Ireland title after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wexford.

Tabe struck either side of half-time to give Ciarán Kilduff’s side a five-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Athlone are vying for glory with Shelbourne and Galway, who are neck and neck on 38 points and face each other this weekend. Tabe’s brace means they host Shamrock Rovers on Saturday knowing they can be crowned champions should they win and the sides chasing them draw.

The visitors struck first after 22 minutes when Tabe was teed up by Kayleigh Shine.

Wexford may not be able to catch Galway in third spot but a fourth place finish this term would represent solid progress considering Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers are two teams below them.

They drew level five minutes after falling behind when Ciara Rossiter was on target.

The decisive moment came on 63 minutes when Tabe struck again, this time making the most of the chance created by Madison Gibson to tee up a historic weekend.