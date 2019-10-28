This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Falcons owner: Atlanta to 'think really hard' about coaching situation during bye week

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team will think “really hard” about the future of their coaching staff during its bye week.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,155 Views 1 Comment
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn finds himself under pressure after a 1-7 start to the season.
ATLANTA FALCONS OWNER Arthur Blank has confirmed the team will be considering Dan Quinn’s position as head coach after a poor start to the NFL season.

The Falcons are 1-7 in 2019 after a 27-20 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Quinn’s side were tipped to be playoff contenders this season, but Atlanta have spectacularly failed to live up to the billing.

It has left Quinn under pressure, with Blank – who did confirm there were no plans for making an immediate change – revealing there will be a full evaluation during their Week 9 bye.

“I would say, much like the coaches said, I’m extraordinarily disappointed in the season, nobody would have considered 1-7,” Blank told reporters.

“So we’ll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are.

“Whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term.

We are going to do something. We’re going to continue to think really hard and evaluate everything that we can do, as an owner and as a senior management team, and figure out if there’s anything we can do to make some decisions any earlier or any later that would help the process.

“But we have no plans of making any change right now.

“I understand I have a responsibility to the fans.”

Blank is reportedly close with Quinn, while the Falcons’ players have openly backed their coach.

The New Orleans Saints await the Falcons in their next outing on 10 November.

