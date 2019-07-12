This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Atletico Madrid challenge Griezmann's Barca move, claim they're due an additional €80m

The La Liga side believe the deal was already agreed before 1 July, when his buyout clause dropped from €200m.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 4:03 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Aleti claim they have been left shortchanged by Barca.
Aleti claim they have been left shortchanged by Barca.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID ARE challenging Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona as they insist the Catalans should have paid €200 million to activate his release clause, not €120m.

Barca confirmed the signing of Griezmann this afternoon on a five-year deal after a solicitor representing the forward deposited money for his buy-out clause at La Liga headquarters in Madrid.

However, Atletico believe the France international agreed terms with Barca before his clause dropped from €200m on 1 July and therefore claim they are owed an additional €80m to ratify the transfer.

In a statement published after Barca announced Griezmann as a new signing, Atleti said: “The amount deposited is insufficient to meet his release clause, since it is obvious that the agreement of the player and Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from €200m to €120m.

“It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified that the player made the communication, on 14 May, that he will leave the club.

“Atletico Madrid believes the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why it [the club] has already started procedures it considers appropriate for the defence of its rights and legitimate interests.”

Barca, who reportedly plan to present Griezmann at Camp Nou on Sunday, have yet to respond to Atletico’s claims.

