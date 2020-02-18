This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,828 Views 2 Comments
Share

“The hard-working, collective endeavour of Simeone’s Atletico felt like a rebuke to their royalist city rivals, who predicated their success on a hierarchy of talents. Remember Florentio Perez’s mantra of Zidanes y Pavones? 

“That project foundered on its own decadence when they recruited too many Zidanes, but years later, Simeone gave the impression his ideal team would consist of Pavones y Pavones. Atletico, a club once resigned to forever being the poor relation in their city, were made successful by Diego Simeone precisely because of that status.

“And what a success it has been. In terms of silver: a League title, a Copa Del Rey, two Europa League titles…and those two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid. Arguably most successful is the fact they’ve spent years forcing us to recast the La Liga as a three-horse race.

“This success was relatively cheaply made, but the true cost of it is only becoming apparent now. It’s the Simeone Paradox: to beat the establishment he must be separate from them…but now that he’s beaten the establishment, he finds himself among them.

“So how to beat them again?”

Read our match preview here. 

Team News 

Atletico Madrid 

Heeeere’s Atleti. Some of their injury issues have cleared up, which means the talismanic Koke continues in midfield and Alvaro Morata leads the line. Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix are out, however, with Sime Vrsjalko slotting in at right-back and Diego Costa returning to the bench to compensate for those absences. 

Defender Jose Gimenez only makes the bench, while Simeone surprisingly gives Thomas Lemar a shot on the left – the French attacker has plenty to prove. 

 Liverpool 

Sadio Mane is fit to start, so Jurgen Klopp puts together what looks like his strongest XI for, remarkably, the first time. 

REJOICE! THE CHAMPIONS League knock-out stages are back, having produced some of the century’s greatest sporting moments in the last few years. 

We return with the Champions at the scene of their triumph, as Liverpool go back to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash. 

Klopp’s side have been nigh impeccable thus far this season and are understandable favourites for this clash, particularly considering Atleti’s form. They are 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Real and are now battling for fourth spot, and have been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by a third-tier side. 

 This is all they have left…which perhaps makes them a more dangerous opponent. 

Kick-off is at 8pm, and get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, or drop a comment below the lines. 

Team news follows next…

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie