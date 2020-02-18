6 mins ago

“The hard-working, collective endeavour of Simeone’s Atletico felt like a rebuke to their royalist city rivals, who predicated their success on a hierarchy of talents. Remember Florentio Perez’s mantra of Zidanes y Pavones?

“That project foundered on its own decadence when they recruited too many Zidanes, but years later, Simeone gave the impression his ideal team would consist of Pavones y Pavones. Atletico, a club once resigned to forever being the poor relation in their city, were made successful by Diego Simeone precisely because of that status.

“And what a success it has been. In terms of silver: a League title, a Copa Del Rey, two Europa League titles…and those two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid. Arguably most successful is the fact they’ve spent years forcing us to recast the La Liga as a three-horse race.

“This success was relatively cheaply made, but the true cost of it is only becoming apparent now. It’s the Simeone Paradox: to beat the establishment he must be separate from them…but now that he’s beaten the establishment, he finds himself among them.

“So how to beat them again?”

Read our match preview here.