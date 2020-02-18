Follow all the action as Jurgen Klopp’s champions head back to the scene of last year’s triumph.
“The hard-working, collective endeavour of Simeone’s Atletico felt like a rebuke to their royalist city rivals, who predicated their success on a hierarchy of talents. Remember Florentio Perez’s mantra of Zidanes y Pavones?
“That project foundered on its own decadence when they recruited too many Zidanes, but years later, Simeone gave the impression his ideal team would consist of Pavones y Pavones. Atletico, a club once resigned to forever being the poor relation in their city, were made successful by Diego Simeone precisely because of that status.
“And what a success it has been. In terms of silver: a League title, a Copa Del Rey, two Europa League titles…and those two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid. Arguably most successful is the fact they’ve spent years forcing us to recast the La Liga as a three-horse race.
“This success was relatively cheaply made, but the true cost of it is only becoming apparent now. It’s the Simeone Paradox: to beat the establishment he must be separate from them…but now that he’s beaten the establishment, he finds himself among them.
“So how to beat them again?”
Team News
Atletico Madrid
Heeeere’s Atleti. Some of their injury issues have cleared up, which means the talismanic Koke continues in midfield and Alvaro Morata leads the line. Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix are out, however, with Sime Vrsjalko slotting in at right-back and Diego Costa returning to the bench to compensate for those absences.
Defender Jose Gimenez only makes the bench, while Simeone surprisingly gives Thomas Lemar a shot on the left – the French attacker has plenty to prove.
Liverpool
Sadio Mane is fit to start, so Jurgen Klopp puts together what looks like his strongest XI for, remarkably, the first time.
REJOICE! THE CHAMPIONS League knock-out stages are back, having produced some of the century’s greatest sporting moments in the last few years.
We return with the Champions at the scene of their triumph, as Liverpool go back to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.
Klopp’s side have been nigh impeccable thus far this season and are understandable favourites for this clash, particularly considering Atleti’s form. They are 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Real and are now battling for fourth spot, and have been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by a third-tier side.
This is all they have left…which perhaps makes them a more dangerous opponent.
Kick-off is at 8pm, and get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, or drop a comment below the lines.
Team news follows next…
