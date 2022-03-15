Membership : Access or Sign Up
Atletico Madrid dump Manchester United out of Champions League

Spanish side won 2-1 on aggregate.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 9:58 PM
8 minutes ago 2,129 Views 16 Comments
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reacts after a missed chance.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITD HAVE been dumped out of Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Renan Lodi’s first-half header gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory away to Manchester United on Tuesday that sent the Spanish side through to the Champions League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

The Brazilian scored just before half-time in the second leg at Old Trafford to leave United facing a fifth consecutive season without a trophy.

More to follow…

